Ukraine's Energoatom says Russian military shelled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

KYIV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's nuclear energy firm
Energoatom said on Sunday Russian military shelled Zaporizhzhia
nuclear power plant in the morning and there were at least 12
hits on the plant's infrastructure facilities.
The company said on the Telegram messaging app that the list
of damaged equipment indicated that the attackers "targeted and
disabled exactly the infrastructure that was necessary for the
restart of 5th and 6th power units" and the restoration of power
production for Ukrainian needs.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)