Ukraine's Energoatom says Russian military shelled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

11/20/2022 | 07:12am EST
KYIV, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's nuclear energy firm Energoatom said on Sunday Russian military shelled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the morning and there were at least 12 hits on the plant's infrastructure facilities.

The company said on the Telegram messaging app that the list of damaged equipment indicated that the attackers "targeted and disabled exactly the infrastructure that was necessary for the restart of 5th and 6th power units" and the restoration of power production for Ukrainian needs. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
