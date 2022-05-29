Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra raises $900,000 for military by auctioning Eurovision trophy

May 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, which won the
Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, raised $900,000 for
the country's military battling the Russian invasion by selling
the contest's trophy.
The group won Eurovision with their entry "Stefania",
surfing a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory
that was welcomed by the country's president.
On Sunday they sold the crystal microphone they were awarded
in a Facebook auction led by Ukrainian TV presenter Serhiy
Prytula.
The funds raised will be used to purchase for the armed
forces the PD-2 unmanned aerial system, which includes three
aircraft and a ground control station, Prytula said at the
auction.
Russia's invasion on Ukraine, now in its fourth month, has
claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians
fleeing and reduced cities to rubble.
Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to
disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the
West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is
an unprovoked act of aggression.
Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces endured heavy artillery
barrages as they held off Russian attempts to capture
Sievierodonetsk, the largest city Ukraine still controls in the
eastern region of Luhansk.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)