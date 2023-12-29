Ukraine's Kharkiv under missile attack, drones over Lviv

(Reuters) - The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv came under a Russian missile attack on Friday morning, Mayor Ihor Terehov said, with at least six blasts registered.

At the same time, air defences were active in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv as it came under the attack of Russian drones, regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Tom Hogue)