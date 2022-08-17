Ukraine's Naftogaz says bondholders reject second proposal to suspend debt payments

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned gas company
Naftogaz said on Wednesday its 2022 bondholders had rejected its
latest proposal to suspend its debt payments for two years in
the wake of Russia's invasion.
Naftogaz, which accounted for almost 17% of Ukraine's total
state budget revenue last year, has fallen into default after
failing to make a number of interest payments last month.
Wednesday's news that bondholders had spurned its deferral
request for a second time came as less than 20% of holders on
its 2022 bond had backed what had been a sweetened proposal.
For two other bonds in focus, a 2024 note and a 2026 one
however, not enough bondholders had voted on the plan, so the
process was adjourned and will resume on August 31.
In respect of the 2024 bond, the quorum present represented
approximately 49% of the aggregate principal amount.
Approximately 74% of the votes cast were cast in favour of the
two-year payment deferral plan.
For the 2026 bond the quorum present represented
approximately 54% of the aggregate principal amount, but only
43% of the votes were cast in favour of the deal.
"We strongly urge noteholders to support the proposals to be
considered at the adjourned meetings," Naftogaz said.
Getting enough support could be tough as some bondholders
have taken the view that, for now at least, Naftogaz has enough
cash to carry on making payments despite the war.
Its second proposal had offered a number of improved and
more consistent terms than its initial plan, but creditors'
rejection of it for the 2022 bond means it must now come up with
another proposal or else remain in default.
"Naftogaz is considering next steps, together with the
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as sole shareholder and the
Ministry of Finance," it said in a statement. "Further
information will be communicated to Noteholders when possible".
