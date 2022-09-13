Ukraine's Naftogaz says military successes can help to restore output

Naftogaz produces the lion's share of Ukrainian gas with output of 13.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2022. Most of the gas deposits are located in the territory of the Poltava and Kharkiv regions, which was almost liberated during the successful counteroffensive in recent days.

"We continue to extract gas even in those regions where hostilities are taking place. We will increase production in the west of the country," Yuriy Vitrenko told a televised briefing.

"We understand how important it is for Ukraine to have more gas, especially gas from its own production."

Ukraine has not purchased Russian gas since 2015 and now imports gas from European countries. Industry experts say Ukraine will need to import up to 3.5 bcm for the 2022/23 heating season, or 0.5 bcm per month.

The government has said Ukraine accumulates 13 bcm of gas in storages as of early September compared with around 19 bcm in 2021.

Vitrenko gave no 2022 gas production forecast, but said the total gas deposits of Ukraine are around 994 bcm.

Vitrenko told Reuters this month that Naftogaz is working hard to increase natural gas production, and could supply gas to European countries in time for next year's heating season.

He said Naftogaz is working to convert gas-fired power plants to use wood and other biomass materials, which would boost Ukraine's resilience and make the centralised Soviet-era distribution system less vulnerable to disruptions.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Ed Osmond)