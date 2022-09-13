Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine's Naftogaz says military successes can help to restore output

09/13/2022 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz is seen outside the company's headquarters in central Kyiv, Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - Gas production by Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz fell by 2% in January-August due to the Russian invasion, but its CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Tuesday he hopes to restore production thanks to the recent military successes of the Ukrainian army.

Naftogaz produces the lion's share of Ukrainian gas with output of 13.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2022. Most of the gas deposits are located in the territory of the Poltava and Kharkiv regions, which was almost liberated during the successful counteroffensive in recent days.

"We continue to extract gas even in those regions where hostilities are taking place. We will increase production in the west of the country," Yuriy Vitrenko told a televised briefing.

"We understand how important it is for Ukraine to have more gas, especially gas from its own production."

Ukraine has not purchased Russian gas since 2015 and now imports gas from European countries. Industry experts say Ukraine will need to import up to 3.5 bcm for the 2022/23 heating season, or 0.5 bcm per month.

The government has said Ukraine accumulates 13 bcm of gas in storages as of early September compared with around 19 bcm in 2021.

Vitrenko gave no 2022 gas production forecast, but said the total gas deposits of Ukraine are around 994 bcm.

Vitrenko told Reuters this month that Naftogaz is working hard to increase natural gas production, and could supply gas to European countries in time for next year's heating season.

He said Naftogaz is working to convert gas-fired power plants to use wood and other biomass materials, which would boost Ukraine's resilience and make the centralised Soviet-era distribution system less vulnerable to disruptions.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.19% 391.8813 Real-time Quote.114.88%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.28% 50.46 Real-time Quote.13.38%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:12aUkraine's foreign minister slams Germany over arms supplies
RE
07:10aEEX opens new trade registration platform for OTC deals
RE
07:07aUkraine's Naftogaz says military successes can help to restore output
RE
07:06aBoon or threat? Mexico City wrestles with influx of remote U.S. workers
RE
07:03aFutures rise ahead of key inflation report
RE
07:02aEx-U.S. military housing manager handed two years probation for fraud
RE
06:59aChina urges platform companies to protect rights of gig workers
RE
06:58aIndia's JSW Steel to invest $1.3 billion to cut carbon emissions
RE
06:53aEU plans Sept 30 summit to greenlight emergency energy plans
RE
06:51aFactbox-World leaders to come to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
2Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
3Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
4SFC Energy AG publishes Half-Year Report 2022 – Continuation of d..
5Vedanta, Foxconn to invest $19.5 bln in India's Gujarat for chip, displ..

HOT NEWS