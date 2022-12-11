Advanced search
Ukraine's Odesa port 'not operating after Russian drone attack'

12/11/2022 | 10:23am EST
STORY: The Ukrainian port of Odesa was not operating on Sunday (December 11) after the latest Russian attack on the region's energy system.

That's according to Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky, who added that grains traders were not expected to suspend exports..

It came as more than 1.5 million people in the southern Odesa region were without power after Russian drone strikes hit two energy facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address late on Saturday.

Solsky said that Odesa port was not operating at the moment because the power generators had not been switched on yet.

Grains traders continued to ship grains via two other ports, he said.

Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone strikes.

Odesa regional authorities said electricity for the city's population will be restored "in the coming days," while complete restoration of the networks may take two to three months.

Ukraine is among the world's largest producers and exporters of corn and wheat but its exports have fallen significantly due to the Russian invasion.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.32% 634 End-of-day quote.7.00%
REGION GROUP -0.37% 2.69 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.23% 531.6821 Real-time Quote.8.30%
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED 2.07% 9.35 End-of-day quote.-40.03%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.59% 712.75 End-of-day quote.-6.03%
