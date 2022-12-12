Ukraine's Odesa port resumes operations - infrastructure ministry

KYIV, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Black Sea port of
Odesa has resumed operations that had been suspended after a
Russian attack on the region's energy system, a spokesperson for
the infrastructure ministry said on Monday.
Russia has since October been targeting Ukraine's energy
infrastructure with waves of missile and drone strikes.
Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said on Sunday
that two other ports - Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi - that are
authorised to export grains from Ukraine under a deal between
Russia and Ukraine were partially operating.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)