KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Two Ukrainian drones struck a primary oil processing facility at the Volgograd oil refinery in southern Russia on Saturday in an operation conducted by the SBU security service, a Ukrainian source told Reuters.

Local authorities in Russia said earlier that a fire had been extinguished at Volgograd oil refinery on Saturday following a drone attack. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)