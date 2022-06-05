Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk split in half between Ukrainian and Russian forces - regional governor

KYIV, June 5 (Reuters) - Control of Ukraine's city of
Sievierodonetsk is split in half between Ukrainian and Russian
forces, Serhiy Gaidai, governor or the Luhansk region where the
eastern city is located, said on Sunday.
"It had been a difficult situation, the Russians controlled
70% of the city, but over the past two days they have been
pushed back," Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.
"The city is now, more or less, divided in half."
Reuters could not immediately verify Gaidai's claims.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv; Writing by Lidia Kelly;
Editing by William Mallard)