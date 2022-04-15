Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war

04/15/2022 | 08:50pm EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an address where he says that Russian forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday told CNN that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war with Russia and another 10,000 have been injured.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
