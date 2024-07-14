STORY: :: July 14, 2024

:: Kyiv, Ukraine

:: Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian President

"An attempt on the life of Donald Trump. An appalling crime. One that can only be condemned and which shows how serious the global challenges to democracy are right now. Violence in any form and anywhere must never prevail. I am confident that America will rise to the challenge. I wish Mr. Trump a speedy recovery. Strength and support to all who have been affected."

Zelenskiy wrote on X he was "relieved" that Trump, who has frequently criticized U.S. military aid to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, was safe and wished him "a speedy recovery."

Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13) in what authorities said they were treating as an assassination attempt.

The Trump campaign later said he was "doing well" and appeared to have suffered no major injury besides a wound on his upper right ear.