(Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the Albanian capital of Tirana, where he will attend a summit with countries of the Western Balkans and hold bilateral meetings with their leaders, his office said.

Kyiv is seeking international support for a Zelenskiy peace plan as Russia's invasion drags into its third year and Ukrainian troops struggle to hold ground against Russian attacks.

"I will propose supporting Ukraine's efforts to achieve (a) just and lasting peace, as well as organizing the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland," the Ukrainian leader said in a statement.

Zelenskiy, who was in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, is scheduled to meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama as well as the leaders of Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Montenegro.

Albania, North Macedonia and Montenegro are NATO members and have joined Western sanctions against Russia and sent weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

"A pivotal moment for fostering bilateral ties, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia's aggression," Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani wrote on X shortly after Zelenskiy's arrival.

Longtime Moscow ally Serbia has not imposed sanctions, and neither Belgrade nor Kyiv recognise the independence of Kosovo, Serbia's former predominantly Albanian southern province which supports Ukraine and is seeking European Union and NATO membership.

(Reporting by Dan Peleshchuk in Kyiv, Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tomasz Janowski)