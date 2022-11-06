Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ukraine's Zelenskiy discusses financial aid, Iran sanctions with EU's von der Leyen

11/06/2022 | 09:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Western Balkans Summit in Berlin

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday to discuss macro-financial aid for Ukraine and further sanctions on Iran, Zelenskiy said.

"Noted the importance of continuing the grain initiative for world food security. Discussed increasing sanctions & opposing actions of Iran, which supports aggression," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:47aIran lawmakers demand severe punishment for 'rioters' as protests rage
RE
09:41aUkraine's Zelenskiy discusses financial aid, Iran sanctions with EU's von der Leyen
RE
09:37aItaly to scrutinise sale of Lukoil-owned refinery, minister says
RE
09:08aCanada's government tosses fiscal hot potato to central bank, analysts say
RE
09:02aVietnam central bank chief says it can provide liquidity to the banking system
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Inflation data, midterm elections loom for struggling U.S. stock rally
RE
08:59aHungary plans to change central bank law to ease budget burden -finance ministry
RE
08:59aPassenger plane crash lands in Africa's Lake Victoria
RE
08:53aRussian-installed Kherson authorities say no electricity, water in city after 'sabotage'
RE
08:05aTwitter launches Musk's $8-a-month blue tick
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Home Depot workers vote against unionizing U.S. store
2Philip Morris wins Elliott backing for $15.7 billion Swedish Match take..
3DCB Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
4China opposes Canada's order on lithium mining investments
5U.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post

HOT NEWS