PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to arrive in Paris later on Sunday, BFM TV, Le Figaro and Agence France Presse reported.

Le Figaro said Zelenskiy would be greeted at the Vélizy-Villacoublay airport by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

Officials at the French presidential office could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Elizabeth Pineau, Tangi Salaun. Editing by Jane Merriman)