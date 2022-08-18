Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine's Zelenskiy, irked by interpreter, translates own comments

08/18/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, Turkish President Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Guterres attend a joint news conference in Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, irked by a translator's failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself.

Zelenskiy - who prefers to speak Ukrainian in public - acted after the interpreter cut short his remarks during an event with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Turning towards the interpreter, he said pointedly: "And I said about the window of possibilities. I said that it couldn't be solved because ... we see each day guns and firing from the Russian side".

He continued: "And I said 'Slava Ukraini' (Glory to Ukraine)".

"Glory to Ukraine," the translator quickly replied.

"Thank you so much. It's important," Zelenskiy said with evident irritation.

(Reporting by Sergiy Karazy; editing by David Ljunggren and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pLula's lead against Bolsonaro narrows in Brazil's election race - poll
RE
05:50pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs fall on weak exports
RE
05:50pThree men indicted in prison beating death of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger
RE
05:45pTotal of 17 dead in two attacks on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv -official
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 98.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.89% to $1.0088 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.98% to $1.1931 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.62% to 135.89 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pUK opposition Labour Party wants parliament recalled over energy price cap
RE
05:34pUK's Liz Truss says defining mission will be reviving the economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil up 3% on robust U.S. fuel consumption, tight supply outlook
2South Africa suspends anti-dumping duty on Brazilian chicken
3Asset managers on alert after 'WhatsApp' crackdown on banks
4Transcript : NetEase, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
5Joint Press Release: Sibanye-Stillwater and Heraeus enter into a partne..

HOT NEWS