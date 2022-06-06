Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says UK providing Kyiv with 'exactly' the right weapons

06/06/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy visits Luhansk region

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the United Kingdom has been providing weapons Kyiv needs to fight the war with Russia and thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for "complete" understanding of the needs.

Britain said on Monday that, in coordination with the United States, it will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away as part of a new UK military aid for Kyiv.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the complete understanding of our demands and preparedness to provide Ukraine with exactly the weapons that it so needs to protect the lives of our people," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian troops fought street by street for control of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk in a pivotal battle of the Kremlin offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Zelenskiy and Johnson held a phone conversation in which, Zelenskiy earlier said, the two were "looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock (Ukraine's) ports," referring to Russia's naval blockade of Ukraine which has left the latter unable to export much of its agricultural produce.

(Reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar and Pavel Polityuk, writing by Lidia Kelly and Max Hunder, Editing by Catherine Evans and Cynthia Osterman)

By Oleksandr Kozhukhar and Pavel Polityuk


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pUtilities Shares Move Higher With Solar Tariffs in Focus -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:49pCommunications Services Rise Amid Deal Drama -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:43pDRUG DEALER TO MASTER FALCONER : A healing journey
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 95.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.24% to $1.0693 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.35% to $1.2533 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.81% to 131.89 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pWells Fargo CEO Says Conducting Review Of Our Diverse Slate Hiring Guidelines - Memo Seen By Reuters
RE
05:34pWells fargo ceo says we will temporarily pause the use of divers…
RE
05:34pProud Boys leader Tarrio charged with sedition for role in U.S. Capitol attack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'
2Chinese EV Makers Jump on Stronger Sales, Outlook
3Taser-maker halts project to arm drones with stun guns as ethics panel ..
4Analyst recommendations: American Express, CrowdStrike, DoorDash, Etsy,..
5Nokia, DOCOMO and NTT bring 6G vision to life

HOT NEWS