Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he asked Canada's Trudeau for help in removing landmines

09/28/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Canadian PM Trudeau meets Ukraine's President Zelenskiy in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had called on Canada on Wednesday to lead an unprecedented drive to rid his country of landmines linked to Russia's seven-month-old invasion.

Canada has spearheaded worldwide campaigns to ban landmines since the 1990s. It was instrumental in the 1999 Ottawa Convention, signed by 133 states, to outlaw the use of the weapons.

Zelenskiy, speaking in an video address after a conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said Canada had the right technology and appropriate humanitarian ambitions to help.

"I invited Prime Minister Trudeau to lead a global effort to clear our land of Russian mines and shells. As a result of the Russian war, Ukraine's territory has one of the greatest concentrations of mines in the world," he said.

"We have to do what has not been done before: we have to create a precedent of swift and large-sale demining and not leave the problem for decades," he said, thanking Canada for its "readiness to help".

An account of the conversation from Trudeau's office made no mention of Zelenskiy's proposal.

The United States, Russia, China and India have not signed the Ottawa Convention.

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski, editing by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.58% 1.32494 Delayed Quote.-8.15%
GOLD 1.84% 1658.7 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 2.07% 972.2873 Real-time Quote.-10.70%
SILVER 2.65% 18.86 Delayed Quote.-20.95%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.46% 57.883 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pPeru indigenous groups block river in the Amazon after oil spill
RE
05:48pIMF agrees $293 million financing for Barbados, first deal under new trust fund
RE
05:48pFlorida governor desantis says storm surge from hurricane ian ha…
RE
05:47pQuebec premier: Adding immigrants who do not speak French would be 'suicidal'
RE
05:46pFlorida governor desantis says hurricane ian will cause damage '…
RE
05:41pUtilities Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:40pCommunications Services Up on Risk-Appetite Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.00% to 104.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 1.46% to $0.9736 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 1.46% to $1.0891 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Door slams on Fed 'put' as market pain takes back seat to inflation fig..
2Norway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
3European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets
4ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
5Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline

HOT NEWS