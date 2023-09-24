Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he met top businessmen during U.S. visit

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he met leading American entrepreneurs and financiers including Michael Bloomberg during his visit this week to the U.S., where they discussed investment opportunities in Ukraine.

"We are working for the victory and reconstruction of Ukraine," he posted on the Telegram messaging app along with photos of the meeting. (Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Peter Graff)