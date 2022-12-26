Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks India PM Modi's help with 'peace formula'

12/26/2022 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a joint meeting of U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The conversation comes at a time when India, which has not explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow while Western nations introduce new measures to limit Russia's funding of the war.

"I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. "It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation."

Zelenskiy asked the Group of 20 major economies last month to adopt Ukraine's 10-point peace formula and to end the war.

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment seeking details of the phone call between Modi and Zelenskiy.

India has emerged as the second largest buyer of Russian oil after China, this month taking barrels of Urals crude at well below a $60 price cap agreed by Western nations.

The country's foreign minister has said that as the world's third-largest consumer of oil and gas where income levels are not high, India had to look after its own interests and called Russia "a steady and time-tested partner".

Reuters also reported last month that Moscow had sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery, including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running.

India, too, has sent Russia a list of Indian products for access to Russian markets, according to the foreign minister, as it seeks to balance bilateral trade that is now tilted towards Russia.

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.8.47%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.37% 68.25 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Latest news "Economy"
11:02aWoman hurt in Jersey blast dies of injuries
RE
10:49aIran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests
RE
10:47aEgypt's central bank taking action to regulate forex market
RE
10:37aFederal government visits Ethiopia's Tigray in peace 'milestone'
RE
10:36aRussia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill
RE
10:26aChina to drop COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers on Jan 8
RE
10:06aUkraine's Zelenskiy seeks India PM Modi's help with 'peace formula'
RE
09:50aNigerien military helicopter crashes at Niamey airport, killing three
RE
09:48aRescue teams extract people from Philippine floods
RE
09:40aSanctions forcing Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales grows 7.6% in holiday season -Mastercard data
2Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
3Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
4How does Shake Shack measure up to the competition?
5Franco-Nevada: A clever way to get exposure to gold

HOT NEWS