Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: situation in Donbas region remains very difficult

05/14/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and British PM Johnson address a session of parliament, in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said the situation in the Donbas region remained very difficult, adding that Russian forces were still trying to demonstrate some kind of victory.

"On the 80th day of a full-scale invasion this seems especially crazy, but they are not stopping their efforts," he said in a late night video address.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15pMEDIA-EU drafts plan for buying Russian gas without breaking sanctions - Bloomberg News
RE
04:11pRussia denies Ukraine forces damaged navy ship in Black Sea
RE
03:49pBuffalo police respond to 'mass shooting' at grocery store, suspect in custody
RE
03:48pG7 to continue economic pressure on Russia, tackle 'wheat war'
RE
03:47pG7 to continue economic pressure on Russia, tackle 'wheat war'
RE
03:35pNew Goldman Sachs policy gives bosses unlimited days off - The Telegraph
RE
03:34pThousands protest across U.S. to start 'summer of rage' to defend abortion rights
RE
03:31pCuba sees hints of recovery, announces "audacious" measures to tame inflation
RE
03:30pUKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY : situation in Donbas region remains very difficult
RE
03:21pU.S. President Biden Says On Track To Cut The Deficit By $1.5 Trillion This Year, The Biggest One-Year Decline Ever - Tweet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
2Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine up from Friday at 64.9 mc..
3Thyssenkrupp warship unit eyes German shipyard industry consolidation -..
4Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
5UAE telecoms group e& buys 9.8% stake in Vodafone for $4.4 bln

HOT NEWS