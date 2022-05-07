Ukraine's Zelenskiy 'speechless' after shelling destroys museum dedicated to poet

May 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
said on Saturday he was speechless after Russian shelling
destroyed a museum dedicated to the 18th century philosopher and
poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda.
The overnight attack in the village of Skovorodynivka in
eastern Ukraine hit the roof of the museum, setting the building
ablaze and injuring a 35-year-old custodian. The most valuable
items had earlier been moved for safety, said Kharkiv regional
governor Oleh Sinegubov.
"Every day of this war the Russian army does something that
leaves me speechless. But then the next day it does something
else that makes you feel the same way again," Zelenskiy said in
a late night video address.
"Targeted strikes against museums - not even terrorists
would think of this. But this is the kind of army we are
fighting against," he said.
Skovoroda, of Ukraine Cossack origin, spent the last years
of his life in the village of Ivanovka, which was later renamed
in his honor - Skovorodynivka.
"This year marks the 300th anniversary of the great
philosopher's birth," Sinegubov said in a post on social media.
"The occupiers can destroy the museum where Hryhoriy Skovoroda
worked for the last years of his life and where he was buried.
But they will not destroy our memory and our values."
Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to
disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian
nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say
Russia launched an unprovoked act of aggression.
