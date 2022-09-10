Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine's Zelenskiy spoke to France's Macron about demilitarising nuclear plant

09/10/2022 | 10:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, Italian PM Draghi and Romanian President Iohannis visit Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, calling for it to be "demilitarized".

"Our position is the only way to protect Europe from a nuclear disaster is to demilitarize the plant," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03pQueen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
RE
11:49aPrince William pledges support for King Charles in every way he can
RE
11:46aBlack Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training exercise, killing three
RE
11:40aBritain's senior royals thank crowds outside Balmoral Castle
RE
11:28aCHARLES KING : Canada proclaims Charles king in ceremony in Ottawa
RE
11:12aRussia pulls forces back from key supply hubs for Donbas campaign
RE
10:59a'God Save the King!' Pageantry for Charles
RE
10:59aUkraine's Zelenskiy spoke to France's Macron about demilitarising nuclear plant
RE
10:47aECB governors see rising risk of rate hitting 2% to curb inflation - sources
RE
10:46aUkraine's zelenskiy says he spoke on saturday with france's macr…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
2Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
3WRAPUP 6-Russia abandons Ukraine bastion in collapse after Kyiv severs ..
4UK's Centrica plans to cap profits to cut energy bills -newspaper
5U.S. freight railroads prepare for potential strike disruption

HOT NEWS