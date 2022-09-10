Ukraine's Zelenskiy spoke to France's Macron about demilitarising nuclear plant
09/10/2022 | 10:59am EDT
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, calling for it to be "demilitarized".
"Our position is the only way to protect Europe from a nuclear disaster is to demilitarize the plant," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
