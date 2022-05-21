Log in
Ukraine's Zelenskiy talked to Italian PM, urged more Russia sanctions

05/21/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canadian PM Trudeau meets Ukraine's President Zelenskiy in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he talked to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Saturday and stressed the importance of more sanctions on Russia and unblocking Ukrainian ports.

Zelenskiy tweeted that he had also thanked Draghi for his "unconditional support" of Ukraine's bid to become a member of the European Union. Draghi had initiated the call, he said.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
