Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits frontline in first official appearance outside Kyiv since invasion

05/29/2022 | 09:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy visits Kharkiv region

(Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops on the frontline in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday, his first official appearance outside the Kyiv region since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

"You risk your lives for us all and for our country," the President's office website cited him as telling the soldiers, adding that he handed out commendations and gifts.

Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram app that the president had also visited Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv.

Yermak said Zelenskiy toured destroyed residential buildings, noting that their replacements had to be built with bomb shelters in place.

The president's chief of staff added that 31% of Kharkiv region's territory was currently occupied by Russia, and a further 5% had been taken back by Ukraine having been occupied earlier.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:03aCanadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount
RE
09:55aUkraine's Zelenskiy visits frontline in first official appearance outside Kyiv since invasion
RE
09:55aUkraine's Zelenskiy visits frontline in first official appearance outside Kyiv since invasion
RE
09:47aFirst hurricane of the eastern Pacific season barrels toward southern Mexico
RE
09:45aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
09:45aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
09:42aEXCLUSIVE : Italy eyes tighter terms in bad loan scheme extension
RE
09:34aNepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
RE
09:34aNepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
RE
09:28aSri Lanka PM proposes to make president, cabinet answerable to parliament
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
2Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to p..
3Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
4Business lobby sees 2% hit on Italy's GDP if Russia stops gas
5Ukraine says volume of Russian gas nominations at 63.53 mcm for May 30

HOT NEWS