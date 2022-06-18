Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits southern city of Mykolaiv

Zelenskiy's office said the president inspected the destroyed regional-administration building, where 37 people were killed in late March when a missile blasted through the building.

The president handed out medals for servicemen in what appeared to be an underground shelter.

He also visited a hospital in Mykolaiv where he handed out medals and posed for photographs with staff.

A statement from the president's office said during the visit he awarded honors for bravery to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych and Governor Vitaliy Kim for their work during the four months of Russia's invasion.

Russian forces reached the outskirts of the regional capital Mykolaiv in early March but were then driven back to the eastern and southern edges of the region, where fighting is ongoing.