Earlier this month, Zelenskiy said that up to 100 soldiers are killed in action per day and around 500 soldiers are wounded.

During his visit to the hospital, Zelenskiy awarded doctors, expressing gratitude for their work both in the hospitals and in the field.

Tens of thousands have died, millions have been uprooted from their homes and the global economy disrupted since Moscow's forces were driven back from Kyiv in the first weeks of the conflict.