Switzerland will host the event, Swiss president Viola Amherd said, with planning starting on Tuesday (January 16).
Zelenskiy was in Switzerland where he was due to meet other world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
STORY: "We are open to all countries of the world that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zelenskiy told a news conference in Bern.
Switzerland will host the event, Swiss president Viola Amherd said, with planning starting on Tuesday (January 16).
Zelenskiy was in Switzerland where he was due to meet other world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
First Quantum suspends dividend, explores asset sales after Panama mine closure
North Korea's Kim calls for change in status of South, warns of war
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 1-month low as BoC survey shows economy remaining soft
First Quantum to cut Australian nickel mine output, slash workforce
First Quantum suspends dividend, explores asset sales after Panama mine closure
Prominent Ukrainian journalist says unknown intruders tried to storm his home