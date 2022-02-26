Log in
Ukraine's Zelenskiy welcomes moves to cut Russia off from SWIFT

02/26/2022 | 01:53pm EST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed moves to disconnect Russia from "global financial civilisation" in a video message on Saturday.

A French presidential official said earlier on Saturday that European Union members were close to agreeing to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international payment system.

"Our diplomats fought around the clock to inspire all European countries to agree on a strong and fair decision to disconnect Russia from the international interbanking network. We also have this victory," Zelenskiy said.

"This is billions and billions of losses for Russia - a tangible price for this vile invasion of our country... Ukraine won the attention of the entire civilised world. And the practical result? Here it is - SWIFT... Disconnecting from global financial civilisation."

He also welcomed proposals by Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold peace talks with Russia, and singled out his conversation with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi as key agreeing more international support to Ukraine.

"We will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country," Zelenskiy said in the short video, adding his country was currently lacking oil and oil products.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Anna Pruchnicka; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
