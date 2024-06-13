KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank lowered its main interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 13% on Thursday, a third consecutive cut, which it said followed slower than expected inflation that is now expected to accelerate for the rest of 2024.

The cut, it said in a statement, was in line with policies aimed at supporting borrowing needed for Ukraine's wartime economic recovery and maintaining the appeal of holding savings in the local hryvnia currency.

"Consumer inflation remains below the target range set by the central bank," it said. "After a long period of decline, inflation remained unchanged in April and rose only slightly in May - to 3.3% in annual terms."

It said it expected inflation to accelerate and exceed its target range of 5% by the end of the year but to remain moderate. The central bank has forecast inflation at 8.2% in 2024 and at 6% next year.

Ukraine has managed to maintain economic and financial stability despite more than 27 months of heavy fighting against Russia with the help of billions of dollars in financial aid from its Western partners.

The central bank last cut its key rate to 13.5% from 14.5% in April.

