(Reuters) - Ukraine's former armed forces chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi began his job as Kyiv's ambassador to Britain, he said on the Telegram messenger on Thursday.

Zaluzhnyi, who is very popular among Ukrainians for leading the armed forces through the first hours of Russia's invasion in February 2022, was replaced as the top commander in a shakeup in the military in February 2024.

