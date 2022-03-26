Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine's foreign, defence ministers hold joint meeting with U.S. counterparts

03/26/2022 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LVIV, Ukraine March 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that he and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had held a joint meeting with their U.S. counterparts for the first time.

"We discuss current issues & cooperation in political and defense directions between Ukraine and the United States," Reznikov said on Twitter, posting a photograph of the meeting in Warsaw with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24aJapan, uk, us banks considering jointly extending $1 bln in loan…
RE
07:07aBiden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin in Poland speech
RE
07:07aBiden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin in Poland speech
RE
06:54aChinese search team yet to find second black box from plane crash
RE
06:41aLebanon's Mikati expresses hope of IMF accord in weeks
RE
06:40aMoscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Monday -central bank
RE
06:28aRussian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; fighting in centre of Mariupol
RE
06:19aJapan's Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons
RE
05:59aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:53aUkraine's foreign, defence ministers hold joint meeting with U.S. counterparts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tensio..
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3'Great concern' over China-Solomon Islands deal: Australia PM
4Russian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; fighting in centre of Mari..
5Iran says Saudi-Kuwaiti deal on Durra gas development 'illegal'

HOT NEWS