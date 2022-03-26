Ukraine's foreign, defence ministers hold joint meeting with U.S. counterparts

LVIV, Ukraine March 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that he and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had held a joint meeting with their U.S. counterparts for the first time.

"We discuss current issues & cooperation in political and defense directions between Ukraine and the United States," Reznikov said on Twitter, posting a photograph of the meeting in Warsaw with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Alexander Smith)