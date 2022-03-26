Ukraine's foreign, defence ministers hold joint meeting with U.S. counterparts

LVIV, Ukraine March 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence
Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that he and Foreign
Minister Dmytro Kuleba had held a joint meeting with their U.S.
counterparts for the first time.
"We discuss current issues & cooperation in political and
defense directions between Ukraine and the United States,"
Reznikov said on Twitter, posting a photograph of the meeting in
Warsaw with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets
Writing by Alessandra Prentice
Editing by Alexander Smith)