STORY: :: The U.S. State Dept. says a NATO summit statement

will make clear 'Ukraine's future is in NATO'

:: Matthew Miller

:: U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson

"I will say I think we have landed in a place, you will all see this, when the language comes forward, that makes clear as we have said, that NATO's future - I'm sorry that Ukraine's future, is in NATO."

:: Washington, D.C.

"There are pieces of the communique that continue to be worked on and negotiated, which is usual for the summit."

:: July 9, 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes the heads of NATO member states to Washington on Tuesday for an annual summit. Biden made restoring the United States' traditional alliances abroad to counter the threat of autocracies the centerpiece of his foreign policy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Washington to attend NATO summit on Tuesday and said he would "fight" for strong decisions to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses and for more F-16 fighter jets.