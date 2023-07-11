STORY: As a Ukrainian flag from the war frontlines goes up near the NATO summit in Vilnius...

The message from the Western security alliance to Kyiv is that Ukraine belongs on the team... eventually.

"Ukraine's future is in NATO," a leaders' declaration read on Tuesday...

a sentiment echoed by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We will issue an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO when allies agree and conditions are met. This is a strong package for Ukraine. And a clear path towards its membership in NATO."

What exactly those conditions are - isn't clear.

NATO members have previously agreed Kyiv can't join while it's at war...

Still, Ukraine had hoped for an invite or timeline during the summit.

"NATO will make Ukraine safer, Ukraine will make NATO stronger," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the flag-raising crowd in the Lithuanian capital.

Earlier, he said it would be "absurd" not to get a timeline.

Stoltenberg: "If you look at all the membership processes, there have not been timelines for those processes. They are conditions based, have always been."

Hours before the meeting's start... Russia attacked Kyiv with drones... underscoring that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is unfolding more slowly than Ukraine had hoped.

Still, NATO has dropped the requirement for Ukraine to fulfil what's called a Membership Action Plan...

Effectively removing one hurdle for getting in.

It also vowed to work with Kyiv on military interoperability and other reforms.

And Zelenskiy did score other wins.

Germany announced new aid worth over $770 million.

"And so, we have decided to send new long-range missiles to Ukraine."

And following a similar announcement by Britain, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris would start supplying long-range cruise missiles.

That move was slammed by the Kremlin....

which said it was watching the summit very closely.