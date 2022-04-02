Ukraine's grain exports held up as railways struggle to cope - analyst

April 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's railways are struggling with a
backlog of grain wagons on the country's western border as
traders look for alternative export routes after Russia's
invasion blocked off the main Black Sea ports, analyst
APK-Inform said on Saturday.
Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter in the
2020/21 season, according to International Grains Council data,
with most of its commodities shipped out via the Black Sea.
But with war raging along much of the coast, traders are
scrambling to transport more grain by rail.
APK-Inform said Ukrainian Railways had opened 12 terminals
for traders, but wagons were backing up and the railways would
need two or three weeks to process them and send to consumers.
"Traders are continuing to search for the possibility of
redirecting exports to the EU by rail or via Romanian ports, but
the key barriers remain limited bandwidth logistics ability and
its high cost," APK-Inform said.
It said the cost of delivering Ukrainian grain to the
Romanian port of Constanta was 120-150 euros ($133-$166) per
tonne. Before the war, traders paid around $40 to transport
grain to Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Analysts have said Ukraine, which had exported 43 million
tonnes of grain from the start of the season in July up to the
invasion in late February, could export only around 1 million
tonnes in the next three months, due to logistics difficulties.
Before the war, the government forecast grain exports could
reach 65 million tonnes this season.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military
operation" to demilitarise the country. Western countries call
it an unprovoked war of aggression.
($1 = 0.9047 euros)
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk
Editing by Mark Potter)