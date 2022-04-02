Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine's grain exports held up as railways struggle to cope - analyst

04/02/2022 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's railways are struggling with a backlog of grain wagons on the country's western border as traders look for alternative export routes after Russia's invasion blocked off the main Black Sea ports, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday.

Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter in the 2020/21 season, according to International Grains Council data, with most of its commodities shipped out via the Black Sea.

But with war raging along much of the coast, traders are scrambling to transport more grain by rail.

APK-Inform said Ukrainian Railways had opened 12 terminals for traders, but wagons were backing up and the railways would need two or three weeks to process them and send to consumers.

"Traders are continuing to search for the possibility of redirecting exports to the EU by rail or via Romanian ports, but the key barriers remain limited bandwidth logistics ability and its high cost," APK-Inform said.

It said the cost of delivering Ukrainian grain to the Romanian port of Constanta was 120-150 euros ($133-$166) per tonne. Before the war, traders paid around $40 to transport grain to Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Analysts have said Ukraine, which had exported 43 million tonnes of grain from the start of the season in July up to the invasion in late February, could export only around 1 million tonnes in the next three months, due to logistics difficulties.

Before the war, the government forecast grain exports could reach 65 million tonnes this season.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarise the country. Western countries call it an unprovoked war of aggression.

($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:34aLA court rules state corporate diversity law unconstitutional
RE
11:29aSri Lanka imposes curfew after president declares state of emergency
RE
10:48aPope implicitly criticises Putin on invasion, considers Kyiv trip
RE
10:48aPope implicitly criticises Putin on invasion, considers Kyiv trip
RE
10:36aRed Cross trying again to escort evacuation convoy out of Ukraine's Mariupol
RE
10:35aUkraine's grain exports held up as railways struggle to cope - analyst
RE
10:35aRed Cross trying again to escort evacuation convoy out of Ukraine's Mariupol
RE
10:25aEgypt's Suez Canal Q1 revenue at $1.69 billion - statement
RE
10:16aGetaway Britons facing Dover delays as ferry services disrupted
RE
10:07aRussia's Yandex head steps down two weeks early
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
2Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
3Exclusive-Peru targets copper price windfall in dialed-back tax reform,..
4Burford Capital : Press releases 01 Apr 2022 Intended purchase of ordin..
5Construction has resumed at 95% of China Evergrande projects, unit says

HOT NEWS