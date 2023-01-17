Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Ukraine's military Patriot training will take 10 weeks - defence minister

01/17/2023 | 10:44pm EST
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The training of Ukrainian officers to operate the Patriot advanced long-range air defence system will last 10 weeks, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday.

The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have pledged to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine to repel a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks.

"There is a decision that our officers will be trained in 10 weeks. Such obligations were undertaken by the American partners," Reznikov said, in remarks published on Ukraine's state Military Media Center Telegram messaging app. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
