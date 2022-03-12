Log in
Ukraine's neighbors scramble to shelter refugees

03/12/2022 | 05:03pm EST
STORY: The streets of Ukraine's third-largest city Odessa were practically deserted on Saturday as the city prepared itself for a possible attack by Russian forces.

Anti-tank defenses and sandbags replaced locals and tourists along the city's main thoroughfares, shops and restaurants were closed, with many people choosing to stay at home - while others have fled.

At the train station, many from the neighbouring city of Mykolaiv boarded trains to escape.

With the fighting now too close to their home, Mykolaiv resident, Alexey Adadera said goodbye to his family through a thick pane of glass.

His wife, on the train, tearfully she said she hoped this would all end quickly.

Stepping off a ferry in Romania, 52 year old Ukrainian Elena Pugchova fought back tears while describing her shock at what was happening to her country.

"They are bombing Kharkiv, they are bombing Mykolaiv, it's only 120 kilometres from Odesa, and it's painful inside."

While Ukraine's neighbors reported a dip in numbers of refugees on Saturday, governments and volunteers still struggled to find shelter for the nearly 2.6 million mostly women and children who have fled since Russia's invasion two weeks ago.

Refugees have aimed for cities with established Ukrainian communities and better chances of finding work.

Kyiv resident Katarina was sheltering in a makeshift refugee center in Dumbraveni, Romania.

"It's scary, really, and many of my friends are there. And many of my foreign partners who were working in Kyiv are also there... I'm sorry..."

Fighting raged near Kyiv on Saturday and Ukrainian officials said heavy shelling and threats of Russian air attacks were endangering attempted evacuations of desperate civilians from encircled towns and cities.


© Reuters 2022
