Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine's president discusses need for financial support with IMF's Georgieva

05/16/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and British PM Johnson address a session of parliament, in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had discussed the need for financial support for Ukraine's economy during a video conference with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"The IMF is our important partner. We look forward to further fruitful joint work in maintaining financial stability of Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

Zelenskiy's office said in a statement after the video conference that he had asked for financial support to be sped up for the country, which is trying to fend off Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

He said the state budget faced a monthly deficit of about $5 billion because the government had to increase war-related spending while revenues have shrunk as many businesses have shut down and stopped paying taxes.

Zelenskiy also stressed the importance of financial support to Ukraine from partner countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union, his office said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Tom Balmforth, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pFrance's Macron picks Elisabeth Borne as new prime minister
RE
12:23pSweden to bid for NATO membership, seeks to overcome Turkey's objections
RE
12:22pSterling steadies as BoE's Bailey says inflation is 'bad situation'
RE
12:21pChicago wheat surges to daily trading limit as India bans exports
RE
12:21pAircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 billion deal
RE
12:21pMexico's main stock index extends gains, up 1.6%…
RE
12:19pDemocratic frontrunner in Pennsylvania Senate primary to skip rally after stroke
RE
12:19pSweden to bid for NATO membership, seeks to overcome Turkey's objections
RE
12:15pBrazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
12:15pBrazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
3Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
4Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
5Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia

HOT NEWS