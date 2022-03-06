Ukraine's president tells Russians to protest before it's too late

LVIV, Ukraine March 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed directly to Russians on Sunday to
take to the streets in protest against the Kremlin's invasion of
his country or risk their own poverty and repression.
Since last week, thousands of people in Russia have been
detained for protesting against the invasion of Ukraine or what
the Russian authorities call a "special military operation" that
began on Feb 24.
Russians are now bracing for an uncertain and isolated
future after international sanctions plunged the economy into
crisis and authorities cracked down on independent media and
restricted access to Facebook and other social media sites.
"Citizens of Russia! For you, this is a struggle not only
for peace in Ukraine! This is a fight for your country,"
Zelenskiy said in a televised address, switching from Ukrainian
to Russian.
"If you keep silent now, only your poverty will speak for
you later. And only repression will answer," he said.
All forms of protest in Russia have essentially become
illegal since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic for what
authorities say are safety reasons.
Like the Ukrainian people, Russians now face a choice
"between life and slavery," Zelenskiy said.
On the 11th day of the invasion, Russian forces are
continuing to attack and are preparing to bombard the Black Sea
port city of Odessa, he said.
