News: Latest News
Ukraine's state budget had $3.07 billion deficit in April - finance ministry

05/02/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
(Reuters) - Ukraine's state budget for April will have a deficit of 89.7 billion hryvnias ($3.07 billion), the finance ministry said, as Russia's invasion weighs heavily on the national economy.

(Reporting by Kyiv bureau; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
