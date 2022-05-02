Log in
Ukraine's state budget had $3.07 billion deficit in April - finance ministry
05/02/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
(Reuters) - Ukraine's state budget for April will have a deficit of 89.7 billion hryvnias ($3.07 billion), the finance ministry said, as Russia's invasion weighs heavily on the national economy.
(Reporting by Kyiv bureau; Editing by Gareth Jones)
© Reuters 2022
