  News
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
Latest News
Ukraine's top diplomat meets Blinken, touts more weapon supplies

05/15/2022 | 05:16am EDT
Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affair in Berlin

KYIV/BERLIN (Reuters) -Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin on Sunday and that "more weapons and other aid is on the way to Ukraine".

Kuleba was due to brief NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin on Sunday on the situation on the ground in Ukraine and on how the alliance can further help the country as it battles invading Russian forces for a 12th week.

"We agreed to work closely together to ensure that Ukrainian food exports reach consumers in Africa and Asia. Grateful to Secretary Blinken and the U.S. for their leadership and unwavering support," Kuleba tweeted.

The two men discussed the impact of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, including on global food security, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

"The Secretary conveyed details regarding the latest tranche of U.S. security assistance to bolster Ukraine's defences," Price said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Humeyra Pamuk; writing by Tom Balmforth;Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
