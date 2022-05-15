Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine's top diplomat meets U.S. Secretary of State, touts more weapon supplies

05/15/2022 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affair in Berlin

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday he had met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin and that "more weapons and other aid is on the way to Ukraine".

"We agreed to work closely together to ensure that Ukrainian food exports reach consumers in Africa and Asia. Grateful to Secretary Blinken and the U.S. for their leadership and unwavering support," Kuleba tweeted.

Kuleba was due to brief NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin on Sunday on the situation on the ground in Ukraine and on how the alliance can further help the country as it battles invading Russian forces for a 12th week.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52aBeautiful song shows Ukraine's bravery, NATO deputy says lauding Eurovision win
RE
04:47aUkraine's top diplomat meets U.S. Secretary of State, touts more weapon supplies
RE
04:44aUkraine's top diplomat meets U.S. Secretary of State, touts more weapon supplies
RE
04:35aNATO deputy chief 'confident' of finding consensus on Finland, Sweden membership
RE
04:35aNATO deputy chief 'confident' of finding consensus on Finland, Sweden membership
RE
04:09aWorld leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president
RE
04:06aAnalysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia
RE
04:05aAnalysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia
RE
03:57aPolling begins for Lebanese parliamentary election
RE
03:53aEXCLUSIVE : India's Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer goods play - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
2Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
3Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
4Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices
5Press Release: Sarclisa® (isatuximab) combination provides unprecedente..

HOT NEWS