Ukraine's top steelmaker vows never to work under Russian occupation

* Metinvest controlled by Ukraine's richest man
* Ukraine's iron ore output down over 50%, it says
* Figures lay bare industrial toll of Russia's invasion
* Company says it will not work under Russian occupation
April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's biggest steelmaker Metinvest
vowed on Friday never to operate under Russian
occupation and said that more than a third of the nation's
metallurgy production capacity was now out of action due to the
siege of the city of Mariupol.
The company, controlled by Ukraine's richest man Rinat
Akhmetov, also said that Ukraine had more than halved iron ore
output following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.
Ukraine is one of Europe's biggest suppliers of iron ore.
The figures, which came in a statement to Reuters, laid bare
the industrial impact of the war as Russia gears up for a new
offensive in the east where Ukraine's steel and coal assets are
concentrated.
Metinvest has two vast steel works in Mariupol - Illich and
Azovstal - which it put into a special "hot conservation" regime
to protect equipment and prevent accidents when the war began.
The city on the Sea of Azov has since been devastated by
weeks of shelling and siege.
A dwindling Ukrainian force is holed up there outnumbered
and surrounded by a Russian assault. Ukraine's deputy defense
minister said fighting was raging around Illich and the port on
Friday.
INDUSTRIAL TOLL
Metinvest said in the statement that the sites had been
damaged, but that it was impossible to take stock and assess the
scale due to the fighting.
It said: "We believe in the victory of Ukraine and plan to
resume production after the end of hostilities. Metinvest's
metallurgical enterprises will never operate under Russian
occupation."
Metinvest's plants in Mariupol accounted for more than a
third of Ukraine's entire metallurgical production, it said.
"The country has therefore lost 30-40% of its metallurgical
production capacity, since the plants are not working. We have
no doubt that their work will be resumed, but for this Mariupol
must remain Ukrainian," it said.
Just a week before the war broke out, business magnate
Akhmetov had said that Metinvest planned to invest $1 billion
this year in modernisation and new production facilities.
On March 19, the company said that two shells had fallen on
Azovstal, the steel plant where Ukrainian forces are now holed
up in the east of the city.
Just several days before that, it said that shelling had hit
the territory of Metinvest's Avdiivka coke plant, damaging some
of its facilities.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Tom Balmforth, Guy
Faulconbridge)