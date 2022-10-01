Advanced search
Ukraine says 20 civilians killed in Russian shelling of convoy in late Sept.

10/01/2022 | 08:10am EDT
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's SBU security service said on Saturday 20 civilians had been killed in Russian shelling of a civilian convoy in the "grey zone" between Russian-controlled and Ukrainian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine in late September.

In a statement, it said that seven vehicles had been hit in the shelling between occupied Svatove in Luhansk region and Ukrainian-held Kupiansk which Kyiv recaptured in the Kharkiv region last month.

Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's east accused Kyiv on Thursday of shelling a convoy of refugees being evacuated from the Kharkiv region and killing around 30 civilians, Russian state media reported.

It was not immediately clear if they were referring to the same convoy.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
