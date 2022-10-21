Ukraine says Russia deliberately delaying passage of 150 grain ships

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy on Friday accused Russia of deliberately delaying the
passage of ships carrying grain exports under a U.N.
brokered-deal, and said 150 vessels were waiting to be loaded.
Kyiv has exported almost 11 million tonnes of grains and
other foods since July, when the United Nations signed the
agreement with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.
In a video address, Zelenskiy said the delay meant Ukraine
grain exports were short 3 million tonnes - which he said was
enough to feed 10 million people.
The deal runs out in November but talks on an extension are
not making much progress because Russian concerns are not being
taken into proper account, Russia's U.N. ambassador in Geneva
said on Thursday.
Zelenskiy said in Friday's video address that "the enemy is
doing everything to slow down our food exports... as of today,
more than 150 ships are queuing to fulfill contractual
obligations on the delivery of our agricultural products."
"This is an artificial queue. It only arose because Russia
is deliberately delaying the passage of the ships," he added,
but did not give details.
The Russian foreign and defence ministries did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Earlier in the day, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was
quoted as saying he saw no obstacles to extending the deal.
Moscow says Western sanctions are hamstringing its own
exports of grain and fertilizer, even to poor countries that
need the supplies.
