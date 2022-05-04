Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine says Russia is trying to increase tempo of eastern offensive

05/04/2022 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Smoke rises above an oil storage in Donetsk

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Russia was attempting to increase the tempo of its offensive in the east of the country.

Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk gave few details but said Moscow had conducted nearly 50 air strikes on Tuesday alone.

He also said Russian artillery fire and air strikes were continuing periodically on the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol where the last Ukrainian defenders of the southern port city are holed up.

"Russia's military command is attempting to increase the tempo of its offensive operation in eastern Ukraine," Motuzyanyk told a briefing.

He said Russian strategic bombers had fired 18 rockets from airspace above the Caspian Sea at targets in Ukraine "with the aim of damaging our country's transport infrastructure."

The ministry's account of the military situation across Ukraine could not immediately be verified.

Russian forces have turned their heaviest firepower on Ukraine's east and south after failing to take Kyiv, the capital, in the opening weeks of the war.

When asked about the situation in the Azovstal steel works, Motuzyanyk said there had been Russian attempts to storm the plant. Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said separately that fighting at the plant continued on Wednesday.

Asked about the situation at the steel works, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The order was publicly given by the supreme commander (Russian President Vladimir Putin) to cancel the storming (of the plant). There is no storming."

"We see that there are escalations associated with the fact that fighters are taking up firing positions. These attempts are being suppressed very quickly, there is nothing else to say at the moment," he said.

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Additional reporting by Mark Trevelyan in London, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58aAnalysis-Barely visible wage growth already a trigger for ECB
RE
08:57aComedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl
RE
08:50aWall St eyes higher open on upbeat results ahead of Fed decision
RE
08:48aBeijing steps up COVID curbs as virus spreads in China
RE
08:43aUkraine says Russia is trying to increase tempo of eastern offensive
RE
08:42aBurundi says 10 of its peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack
RE
08:41aAFTERMATH SILVER : Reports 9m @ 781ppm Ag + 1.26% Cu Within a Broader Zone of 53.25m @ 256ppm Ag + 1.29% Cu at Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn Project, Peru
PU
08:41aGRANITE CREEK COPPER : and Metallic Group of Companies Expand Community Relations and Regulatory Team with Dedicated Community Relations Manager
PU
08:39aRobust imports push U.S. trade deficit to record high in March
RE
08:38aTreasury to cut auction sizes for coming quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4EU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine
5Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows

HOT NEWS