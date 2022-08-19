Ukraine says Russia plans to disconnect nuclear plant's power blocks from grid

KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Energoatom state nuclear
company said on Friday Russian forces planned to switch off the
functioning power blocks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
and to disconnect them from the Ukrainian power grid.
In a statement, Energoatom said it believed Russia, which
controls the power plant in southern Ukraine, was preparing to
conduct a "large-scale provocation" there. Moscow itself accused
Kyiv of preparing a "provocation" at the site on Thursday.
"There is information that the Russian occupation forces are
planning to shut down the power blocks and disconnect them from
the power supply lines to the Ukrainian power system in the near
future," the Ukrainian statement said.
"The Russian military is currently looking for fuel
suppliers for the diesel generators, which are supposed to turn
on after the power units are shut down in the absence of an
external power supply for the nuclear fuel cooling systems," it
said.
The vast nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, was captured
by Russian forces in March, but it is still staffed by Ukrainian
technicians, though only two of its six reactors are working at
full capacity.
Turning the plant off would pile new pressure on Ukrainian
supplies, particularly in the south. Ukraine is already bracing
for its most difficult winter since independence and preparing
for a possible energy shortage.
