Ukraine says Russia's war kills 136 children so far

LVIV, March 26 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine has killed 136
children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion,
Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday in a
message on the Telegram app.
Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv
region, the office said. A further 50 children have died in the
Donetsk region, it said.
Additionally, 199 children have been wounded.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by William Mallard and
Lincoln Feast)