News: Latest News
Ukraine says Russia's war kills 136 children so far

03/26/2022 | 02:54am EDT
LVIV, March 26 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday in a message on the Telegram app.

Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region, the office said. A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region, it said.

Additionally, 199 children have been wounded.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by William Mallard and Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2022
