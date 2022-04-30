Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain

KYIV, April 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces have stolen
"several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of
Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said
on Saturday.
Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed
concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of
grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by
Russian forces.
Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Russia on Thursday of
stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it said
increased the threat to global food security.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by William Mallard)