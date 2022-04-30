Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain

KYIV, April 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces have stolen
"several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of
Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said
on Saturday.
Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed
concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of
grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by
Russian forces.
Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Russia on Thursday of
stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it said
increased the threat to global food security.
Agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said grain theft had
increased in the last two weeks.
"I personally hear this from many silo owners in the
occupied territory. This is outright robbery. And this is
happening everywhere in occupied territory," the ministry quoted
Solskyi as saying.
He said such a situation could create food problems in areas
that are currently not controlled.
"There will soon be a wheat harvest in the south. But
farmers in this situation may well say: 'Here are the keys to
the tractor - go collect it yourself, if you want'," Solskyi
said.
The agriculture ministry said on Friday that six regions in
Ukraine had completed their early spring grain sowing despite
the Russian invasion.
Ukraine is divided into 24 regions, but there are no plans
to sow grain in Luhansk in the east due to heavy fighting there.
The ministry gave no 2022 grain harvest forecast, while
analysts see output at 41.4 million tonnes this year compared
with 86 million tonnes in 2021.
The consultancy APK-Inform said 2022/23 grain exports could
total 33.2 million tonnes versus 45.5 million expected for the
2021/22 season that ends in June.
