Ukraine says Russia used long-range bombers on Mariupol; first time in war
04/15/2022 | 09:13am EDT
(Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday that for, the first time since the start of its invasion, Russia used long-range bombers to attack the besieged port city of Mariupol.
Motuzyanyk said Russia was concentrating its efforts on seizing the cities of Rubizhne, Popasna and Mariupol.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet)